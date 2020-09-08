Gwinnett approves open space community for Loganville

Ridgeline Land Planning, Inc. is planning a 46-lot community with 2.05 homes per acre. The subdivision will consist of one-story homes with a minimum 1,800 square feet, and two-story homes with a minimum 2,000 square feet. Permanent conservation will make up 8.43 acres or 37.5% of the total community.

The neighborhood will be bordered to the south and southwest by Bay Creek Park. Trail connections to the park are proposed along the Ozora road frontage and through trail connections near the power line crossing and stream buffers along the south and southeastern boundary.