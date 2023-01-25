X
Gwinnett commission approves $1M for sidewalks around Highway 29

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved a contract of just over $1 million to install sidewalks that connect some residential neighborhoods to Highway 29 between Lilburn and Lawrenceville.

“Pedestrian safety and sidewalk connectivity are integral parts of a community where everyone thrives,” Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey told commissioners. “This sidewalk installation will connect neighborhoods on James Road with he commercial area on U.S. 29.”

The project is funded by the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) programs that voters approved in 2014 and 2017, Cooksey said.

Sidewalks will be installed along the west side of James Road from Highway 29, also known as Route 8 or Lawrenceville Highway, to Paces Landing Drive. Sidewalks will also be installed on the north side of Highway 29 from Sunnyside Drive to Bethesda School Road, according to county documents. The project includes curb and gutter installations and drainage improvements.

Six companies submitted bids and the seven-month contract went to Lawrenceville-based Construction 57.

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

