GDOT awards $1.1M for Gwinnett pedestrian projects

The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded Gwinnett $1.1 million in grants from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program.
The county will use the funds to build new pedestrian friendly walkways connecting the Gas South District, future businesses and current shopping centers along Satellite Boulevard. The project will be part of the Loop Trail Pedestrian Project, a 310-mile, $1 billion pedestrian and biking trail system.
As part of the grant process, Gwinnett is required to provide a $275,000 match from the 2017 SPLOST program.
