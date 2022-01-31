Gwinnett Chamber public policy agenda includes broadband, transit

The Gwinnett Chamber recently released its 2022 public policy agenda, with changes from last year that reflect support for broadband accessibility, public-private partnerships to meet workforce demands and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority’s five Gwinnett projects that are being considered for state funding.
“Establishing a public policy agenda and communicating with our legislators to ensure they are considering business with every decision they make is a key component to our success and we are looking forward to a productive session this year,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said in a news release.
The chamber’s public policy advisory committee uses the agenda to advocate for members by recommending positions on legislation.
The transit authority, known as the ATL board, submitted a project list to the Legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp last summer that included a transit center at Gwinnett Place, buses for a new route between Georgia Gwinnett College and Snellville, two on-demand transit zones between Buford and Suwanee and Dacula and Lawrenceville and a commuter bus route to Athens.
