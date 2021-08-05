New Chamblee-to-Athens commuter bus among region’s transit priorities

Caption On Thursday the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority approved a list of 17 projects to submit to the governor’s office and the General Assembly for possible state funding next year. (Courtesy of the ATL Board)

The list includes three new MARTA high-capacity transit lines: the Clifton Corridor light rail line, the Campbellton Road line (which could be light rail or bus rapid transit) and a proposed bus rapid transit line in Clayton County. The list also includes MARTA station renovations and roofing repairs.

It includes proposed Cumberland and Marietta transfer centers in Cobb County and four Douglas County projects: commuter vanpool vehicles, fixed-route vehicles, paratransit vehicles and bus shelters/passenger amenities. It also includes a pilot program for on-demand transit service to supplement MARTA service for overnight workers in the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport area.

The list includes five Gwinnett County projects: a Gwinnett Place transit center, buses for a new route between Georgia Gwinnett College and Snellville, a Buford/Suwanee on-demand transit zone, a Dacula/Lawrenceville on-demand transit zone and a commuter bus route to Athens.

Many details of the Athens route – including cost-sharing arrangements among various jurisdictions – must be determined. But it would run every 60 minutes on weekdays from Chamblee Station, stopping at various park-and-ride lots along I-85 and Ga. 316. Construction is expected to start in 2023.

A decision on which – if any – of the projects gets state funding is months away. Gov. Brian Kemp will propose a new budget in January, and the General Assembly will approve a final version next spring.