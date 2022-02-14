Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett chairwoman urges Kemp to veto commission map

Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson attends the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

caption arrowCaption
Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson attends the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson has asked Gov. Brian Kemp to veto a redrawn commission map that Thursday passed the General Assembly.

In a statement, Hendrickson urged state legislators to instead send Kemp the map that the commission last month approved unanimously.

“From the very beginning of this process, the Board of Commissioners has remained resolute in our commitment to produce a map through an open and transparent process,” Hendrickson said. “We continue to stand by the commission district map that took into account weeks of public outreach.”

ExploreRepublican-drawn Gwinnett commission map passes state Senate

County commission maps are being redrawn by law based on the latest census results. The maps will remain in effect until 2030.

The county commission proposed a map that would minimally change current district lines. It would not split any voting precincts or cities with the exception of an area where Buford and Sugar Hill intermingle.

“Our proposed map does an excellent job of evenly dividing the county into four compact districts that reflect the overall diversity of Gwinnett County,” Hendrickson said.

The commission contains four members elected from geographic districts and the chairperson, who is elected at large. In the past four years, the board has flipped from fully Republican to fully Democratic. All the commissioners are now people of color.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The Republican-dominated Legislature overrode the mostly Democratic delegation from Gwinnett to pass a different map that would create a northern, more conservative district. That was a departure from the normal procedure for redistricting, in which the Legislature typically defers to the local delegation.

The northern district would be 48% white, according to a county analysis, but some claim the voting-age population would be majority white. Gwinnett County is 35% white.

The Republicans’ map would split Suwanee in two and Lawrenceville into three districts.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cascade and Grace UMC propose merger of congregations
2h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Chilly end to weekend; warmer weather to come
African American genealogy group well worth joining
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top