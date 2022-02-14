Gwinnett chairwoman urges Kemp to veto commission map

“Our proposed map does an excellent job of evenly dividing the county into four compact districts that reflect the overall diversity of Gwinnett County,” Hendrickson said.

The commission contains four members elected from geographic districts and the chairperson, who is elected at large. In the past four years, the board has flipped from fully Republican to fully Democratic. All the commissioners are now people of color.

The Republican-dominated Legislature overrode the mostly Democratic delegation from Gwinnett to pass a different map that would create a northern, more conservative district. That was a departure from the normal procedure for redistricting, in which the Legislature typically defers to the local delegation.

The northern district would be 48% white, according to a county analysis, but some claim the voting-age population would be majority white. Gwinnett County is 35% white.

The Republicans’ map would split Suwanee in two and Lawrenceville into three districts.