Gwinnett begins summer class registration for high school students

High school students in Gwinnett County Public Schools can now register for summer classes.
Courses are available in-person and online. Students can retake classes they’ve failed or enroll in courses for the first time.
The district is offering face-to-face summer classes from June 14 to July 7 at Collins Hill, Duluth and Parkview High Schools. Registration for those classes runs through June 4.
Gwinnett Online Campus will offer virtual summer classes June 7-30. Registration runs through May 30. All courses will require in-person final exams at the school, 713 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.
Many of the district’s community schools, housed within high schools, offer summer classes including health and physical education. Check registration, fees and course dates for each location through the community schools webpage.
New this year, Gwinnett is offering up to two free summer classes this year for high school students who need to retake courses they failed.
In a news release, the school district said it is offering the free option to address learning gaps related to the coronavirus pandemic.
High school students who failed a class and are interested in credit recovery can also contact school counselors. Credit recovery is free.
Students should take no more than two summer classes, according to the district. The cost for each first-time class is $250 for Gwinnett students and $275 for out-of-district students. Fees are due at the time of online registration. Transportation is not provided for summer school.
Incoming ninth-graders can take health or physical education, both graduation requirements, over the summer. They are available face-to-face at Duluth High School and many community schools, or online through Gwinnett Online Campus.