Gwinnett schools opens online registration for kindergarten

Online kindergarten registration is underway for the upcoming school year in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Parents and guardians can register their children through May 28 using the school district’s website. Children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible.
Registration can move forward even if health records aren’t up to date, according to a district news release.
“Families should complete their child’s health screening and immunizations with the Health Department or physician before school starts on August 4,” the news release said.
After completing the registration form, parents can schedule an appointment at their child’s school by the May deadline to verify information, pick up school materials and “learn about summer enrichment opportunities for new kindergartners,” the news release said.