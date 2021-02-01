Gwinnett associate superintendent to lead Columbia County schools

Steve Flynt, associate superintendent of school improvement and operations for Gwinnett County Public Schools, has been tapped to lead the Columbia County School District in east central Georgia.
The school board in Columbia County chose Flynt on Thursday to take over after Superintendent Sandra Carraway retires in June. The district’s headquarters is in Evans, which is near Augusta.
“We welcome Dr. Flynt and his family to Columbia County,” the Columbia County School District said on its webpage.
Flynt started teaching science in Gwinnett County in 1994 and in 2006 he became principal of Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, according to a biography provided by the office of U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, on whose COVID-19 task force Flynt sits.
He has been a district-level administrator since 2008, leading the effort to open 35 new schools and more recently helping oversee the response to the coronavirus pandemic. He has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.