Gwinnett animal shelter suspends dog intakes, adoptions until Jan. 19

The virus, spreading across the United States, is similar to kennel cough but moves faster. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breathing, lethargy and decreased appetite.

Lifeline Animal Project, which operates in Fulton and DeKalb, reported on Christmas Eve more than 300 of its dogs had symptoms of the virus, canine influenza type H3N2, otherwise known as the dog flu.