Gunfire damages several cars outside downtown Atlanta lounge

Dozens of gunshots were fired outside of a downtown Atlanta nightclub Tuesday morning, leaving several cars damaged.
The gunfire happened outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue, Atlanta police said in a statement. Investigators counted more than 30 shell casings scattered across the parking lot, according to photos from an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
No information about injuries was available. Atlanta police have not identified a suspect, the agency confirmed.
The shooting happened less than one month after Chicago rapper King Von was shot to death outside of the same lounge.
The artist, whose real name is Dayvon Bennet, hosted his “Welcome to O’Block” album release party at the club Nov. 6, the AJC previously reported.
Bennett and 34-year-old Mark Blakely of Chicago were killed when a fight started outside the club. Four other people were injured. The fatal shooting was one of 138 homicides Atlanta police have investigated this year, making 2020 the deadliest year in nearly two decades.