Gun owner charged in Sandy Springs boy’s accidental shooting

The incident happened Thursday at the Edgewater apartment complex on Roswell Road, Sandy Springs police confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to spokesman Sgt. Sam Worsham, the injured boy underwent surgery and was stable Friday afternoon.

Explore Child injured in accidental shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex

When police responded to the scene, the gun owner was identified by investigators, Worsham said. That person was charged with reckless conduct for not securing the weapon.