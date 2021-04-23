Gun owner charged in Sandy Springs boy’s accidental shooting

Police have charged the owner of a handgun after a Sandy Springs boy was shot when he accidentally fired the weapon while playing with it.
The incident happened Thursday at the Edgewater apartment complex on Roswell Road, Sandy Springs police confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to spokesman Sgt. Sam Worsham, the injured boy underwent surgery and was stable Friday afternoon.
When police responded to the scene, the gun owner was identified by investigators, Worsham said. That person was charged with reckless conduct for not securing the weapon.
Police did not release the identity of the person charged or any further information about the injured boy. The relationship between the two also was not released.