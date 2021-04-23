ajc logo
X

Gun owner charged in Sandy Springs boy’s accidental shooting

One person was charged with reckless conduct after a boy was injured when he accidentally shot himself while playing with a handgun in Sandy Springs, police said.
One person was charged with reckless conduct after a boy was injured when he accidentally shot himself while playing with a handgun in Sandy Springs, police said.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

News | 41 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Injured child is stable after surgery

Police have charged the owner of a handgun after a Sandy Springs boy was shot when he accidentally fired the weapon while playing with it.

The incident happened Thursday at the Edgewater apartment complex on Roswell Road, Sandy Springs police confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to spokesman Sgt. Sam Worsham, the injured boy underwent surgery and was stable Friday afternoon.

ExploreChild injured in accidental shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex

When police responded to the scene, the gun owner was identified by investigators, Worsham said. That person was charged with reckless conduct for not securing the weapon.

Police did not release the identity of the person charged or any further information about the injured boy. The relationship between the two also was not released.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top