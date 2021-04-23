ajc logo
X

Child injured in accidental shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex

A child was injured in what police believe was an accidental shooting at a Sandy Springs apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
A child was injured in what police believe was an accidental shooting at a Sandy Springs apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

News | Updated 55 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A child was injured in a shooting at a Sandy Springs apartment complex Thursday afternoon in what investigators believe was an accident.

The incident took place at the Edgewater apartment complex on Roswell Road, a Sandy Springs police spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The child was injured but stable, and charges are pending related to the incident, police said.

Police did not share the nature of the child’s injury or the identity of the person facing charges.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top