Child injured in accidental shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex

A child was injured in a shooting at a Sandy Springs apartment complex Thursday afternoon in what investigators believe was an accident.
The incident took place at the Edgewater apartment complex on Roswell Road, a Sandy Springs police spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The child was injured but stable, and charges are pending related to the incident, police said.
Police did not share the nature of the child’s injury or the identity of the person facing charges.
