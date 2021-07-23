Grant Park family unscathed after tree falls on minivan

“All of a sudden, limbs started falling as we were driving down Cherokee, I mean only going 20, 25 mph,” she said. “My husband kept driving — thank God he was driving — and just stopped when everything just stopped falling on us, kind of tried to pull out of it.”

No one was injured when the tree fell Friday morning. The family of five and a 12-year-old friend were all headed to Columbus to go whitewater rafting.

Somehow, everyone managed to walk away. The largest limb came down on the back of the minivan, crushing its roof. O’Brien said it was scary, but she was mostly grateful that everyone was OK.

She said she could feel with a squish just how waterlogged the fallen tree was. Since June 1, Atlanta has recorded 11.5 inches of rainfall, nearly 4 inches above average for this time of year. With the recent rain, and in a neighborhood known for its canopy of mature trees, O’Brien said maintenance is important. The family is having a tree removed in their yard next month.

“These big old oak trees, we love them,” she said. “But when they get sick, you’ve got to cut them down, or take care of them.”