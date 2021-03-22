Grand jury indicts man accused in crash that killed Smyrna officer

After the crash, a witness reported seeing Cox remove two beer bottles from the SUV and throw them into a trash can before emergency crews arrived. Investigating troopers said they verified the witness’ account using surveillance footage.

The funeral for Smyrna Officer Christopher Ewing was held at Truist Park. Ewing, 34, was killed in a car crash April 20, 2020.

Cox was arrested after the crash and released from the Cobb jail in July on $100,000 bond.

According to a trooper, one of the beer bottles was opened. Cox was “unsteady on his feet, his eyes were very watery in appearance, and he slurred his speech,” his warrant states. He refused all field sobriety testing.

Ewing was married and had three daughters, according to the police department. After serving 10 years in the Air Force, Ewing had joined the Smyrna PD two years earlier, working the night shift, and had applied to join the DUI task force. His funeral was held at Truist Park and Gov. Brian Kemp was among those in attendance.