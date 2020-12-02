Governor, hospitals discuss COVID-19 surge in Atlanta and GA

All of the hospital executives — from metro Atlantans like Piedmont CEO Kevin Brown and Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders to those from other parts of Georgia — said they were pressed with patients, including patients that have nothing to do with COVID-19. More than one had seen a dramatic upsurge in trauma cases.

Grady Health System’s trauma volumes last month were double those of November 2019. Trauma cases of all types increased, a system spokeswoman said, particularly those resulting from gun violence.

All that leads to an even more stressed system as the hospitals brace for both flu season and whatever the pandemic holds this winter.

A Gainesville-based hospital system said in a news release Wednesday separate from the meeting that the trend was clear.

“Both the percentage of tests coming back positive and the number of people who need to be admitted to the hospital have been steadily climbing all month —to today’s record high for the system,” said Dr. Clifton Hastings, chief of medical staff for Northeast Georgia Medical Center. “We’re headed for a new peak and the only question is, how high will this peak be?”

“I think the biggest issue we’re facing...is the staffing,” Loy Howard, CEO of Tanner Health System, told the governor. “We just can’t get the vaccine soon enough.”

It’s not the only issue, though. Scott Steiner, CEO of Albany-based Phoebe Putney Health System, is facing a rapid-testing company refusing to supply precious testing components called reagents right now —that is, unless Phoebe agrees to a contract mandating two more years of purchases.

“The ...COVID test is now part of a panel,” a group of several tests that company is selling as a package, Steiner said. “We don’t need the panel. We need the...test for COVID. But the panel is of course two or three or four times as expensive as just that test is. And now they’re wanting us to sign up for two years. And to take a quantity for two years every month.”

“It’s not exactly what we need today,” Steiner said.