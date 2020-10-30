Gov. Kemp extends coronavirus emergency order with minor changes

The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 also has increased by more than 10% over the past two weeks following weeks of declines.

Asked earlier this week if Kemp planned to institute any changes to his emergency orders, Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said the governor continues to closely monitor data with the guidance of the state’s public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

Kemp and health officials have urged Georgians to follow the state’s “Four Things for Fall” campaign, which includes wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing hands and following his statewide guidelines.

Toomey has said in recent weeks Georgians should also get a flu shot.

Kemp’s office said the minor changes in the order clarify sections that relate to telehealth counseling visits and to local governments and certain public auctions.

The order now makes clear that the a state oversight board is authorized to issue temporary clearance for therapists, social workers and marriage and family counselors licensed in other states to provide telehealth services to existing patients who have recently moved to Georgia as a result of the virus. The counselors must be in good standing in their home states.

The governor’s order added language to clarify that nothing in its contents relieves local governments from conducting tax lien auctions and other public auctions.