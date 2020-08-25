New White House report warns of Georgia’s ‘fragile’ coronavirus improvement

Kemp accused the AJC of playing “pandemic politics” and sparking panic, and said the news media “only focuses on the bad numbers – they never focus on the good numbers.”

He and his aides highlighted metrics that have showed a recent decrease in the rolling average in new cases over the past seven days and a roughly 20% decline in the hospitalization rate since the most recent peak at the end of July. His office didn’t immediately comment Tuesday on the report.

Georgia reported week-over-week case increases in nine out of 10 weeks from early May through mid-July, peaking the week of July 12, according to an AJC analysis of state data.

Cases have declined in each of the past five full weeks. But the current seven-day rolling average of cases, which was 2,485 on Monday, is still nearly four times the rate reported on June 1, and nearly every county in Georgia is considered to have substantial spread, by state Department of Public Health guidelines.

The AJC report on the task force’s Aug. 16 recommendations noted several indications of modest improvements in recent weeks, including the decline in hospitalizations. It also included White House recommendations that Georgia officials to take “continued, expanded and stronger mitigation efforts, including in all open schools.”

More than 256,000 Georgians have contracted COVID-19 and more than 5,100 have died from the disease, according to the latest state public health data.

The latest White House report, dated Sunday, continues to urge Georgia take many of the same steps it previously recommended, including reducing indoor restaurant seating to 25% capacity in the highest-risk counties, and to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Georgia’s current limit is 50 people.

“Cases seem to be coming from within households,” the report said. “It is essential that all citizens are limiting gatherings and protecting the members of their households with co-morbidities.”

The report further urges the state to increase testing, particularly in nursing homes, schools and colleges.

“Immediately expand the protection of those in nursing homes, assisted living, and long-term care facilities (LTCFs) by ensuring access to rapid facility-wide testing in response to a resident or staff member with COVID-19 with isolation of all positive staff and residents,” the report said. “Nursing homes are a reflection of ongoing high levels of community spread. Ensure social distancing and universal face mask use. Immediately conduct infection control surveys in all nursing homes with 3 or more cases per week over the last 3 weeks.”

In a news conference last week, Kemp said demand for testing has fallen with declines in community spread. But state and federal officials have extended a testing “mega-site” near the Atlanta airport through Sept. 11. It had been slated to close Wednesday.

School systems and universities across Georgia have reported outbreaks since the start of in-person instruction. Often those outbreaks are associated with off-campus activities.

The White House recommends universities with sophisticated lab equipment for viral RNA detection use it to expand surveillance testing in schools and colleges.

“Any university with an outbreak must have a plan to test all students and protect the surrounding community from university outbreaks,” the report said.

As the rate of new case counts have declined, particularly in the metro Atlanta, a about two dozen Georgia counties have been removed from the White House task force’s red zone. These include Fulton, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett in metro Atlanta.

Still, 82 Georgia counties remain in the White House red zone, down from 109 the week earlier. Counties in the yellow zone are far from out of the woods.