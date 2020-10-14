Good Samaritans catch teen driver after Buckhead hit-and-run

Video of the crash released by Atlanta police shows Lopez turning left onto Peachtree when a Mercedes-Benz SUV comes barreling through the intersection traveling the wrong way. The impact smashed the front of Lopez’s car and sent both vehicles into the middle of the intersection.

“All I can remember is seeing the side of the airbag explode, and I blacked out,” Lopez said.

Her father was following in the car behind. Lopez said her father wanted to chase down the teenage driver but stopped to check on her first.

“By the mercy of God, I lived,” she told the news station.

When police arrived, they apprehended the 16-year-old and confiscated a handgun and nearly $4,000 cash, according to an arrest report obtained by AJC.com. He was taken to a hospital and later released to his parents with a copy of his charges, which include driving without a license, reckless driving, hit-and-run and possessing a weapon as a minor.

According to Channel 2, the teen was driving his mother’s vehicle.

Both police and Lopez are praising the three construction workers for their actions that brought a quick resolution to the case.

“I am forever grateful to them. God bless you guys,” Lopez said in a video message. “You guys are amazing.”

— Staff writer Tanni Deb contributed to this article.