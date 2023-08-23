Giuliani on Fulton charges: ‘These allegations are completely false’

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor who served as Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has been released from the Fulton County Jail after spending about an hour inside the Rice Street facility.

Speaking to reporters outside, Giuliani denied the allegations in the 98-page indictment.

“I am being indicted because I’m his lawyer,” Giuliani said, referring to the former president. “These allegations are completely false.”

Giuliani was booked into the jail shortly after 3 p.m., online records show, minutes after his attorneys left the Fulton County Courthouse after meeting with prosecutors to agree on bond. His bond was set at $150,000.

Giuliani was charged with violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, three counts each of false statements and writings, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

The former mayor testified at three hearings in the Georgia Legislature in late 2020, where he spread conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the election, including showing lawmakers edited surveillance video of ballots being tabulated at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and raising unfounded allegations about election workers pulling out “suitcases” of ballots.

Giuliani’s claims were quickly debunked, but he doubled down on his comments in the following weeks. He also reportedly helped coordinate the Trump electors and called Georgia’s late House Speaker David Ralston in Dec. 2020.

