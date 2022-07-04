GirlTrek wants more Black women to walk 5 days a week

Credit: Hope Dean
People show up at the race by themselves, with friends, with family. And some, like Kimberly Jones (pictured second to right), come with their own running or walking groups.
Jones, 60, is a part of GirlTrek, an international organization that encourages healthy habits and self care for Black women. GirlTrek encourages women to walk for 30 minutes at least five days a week.
”Nationwide, we have over a million women,” Jones said. “Black women as a whole suffer from obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, so we just try to encourage each other to walk.”
