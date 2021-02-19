X

Girl Scout cookie sales reportedly down

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting Girl Scout cookie sales this season, dropping sales about 40% compared to this time last year in Georgia, news outlet WTGS reported. (AJC file photo)
The coronavirus pandemic is affecting Girl Scout cookie sales this season, dropping sales about 40% compared to this time last year in Georgia, news outlet WTGS reported. (AJC file photo)

Georgia News | 58 minutes ago
By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting Girl Scout cookie sales this season, dropping sales about 40% compared to this time last year in Georgia, news outlet WTGS reported.

Sue Else, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, said COVID-19 is limiting the organization’s in-person booth locations, WTGS reported.

ExploreGirl Scout cookie season started New Year’s Day

To adapt, the Girl Scouts have started drive-through cookie booths and are partnering with Grubhub to deliver cookies, according to the news outlet.

“All of us use Grubhub frequently here when we order our lunch. Now you can order your lunch or dinner and you can add Girl Scout cookies to your order,” Else told WTGS.

Cookie season ends March 14.

ExploreHow to pair wine with your favorite Girl Scout cookies

Click here to find Girl Scout cookies near you.

The Girl Scouts also have started the Girl Scout Cookie Challenge. People can join in on social media with #GSHGCookieChallenge.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.