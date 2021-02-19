Girl Scout cookie sales reportedly down

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting Girl Scout cookie sales this season, dropping sales about 40% compared to this time last year in Georgia, news outlet WTGS reported.
Sue Else, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, said COVID-19 is limiting the organization’s in-person booth locations, WTGS reported.
To adapt, the Girl Scouts have started drive-through cookie booths and are partnering with Grubhub to deliver cookies, according to the news outlet.
“All of us use Grubhub frequently here when we order our lunch. Now you can order your lunch or dinner and you can add Girl Scout cookies to your order,” Else told WTGS.
Cookie season ends March 14.
The Girl Scouts also have started the Girl Scout Cookie Challenge. People can join in on social media with #GSHGCookieChallenge.