Girl Scout cookie season starts New Year’s Day

Download the app: Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for your iOS or Android mobile device.

Order cookies online: Do you know a Girl Scout? Ask her if you can buy your cookies from her online site using the Digital Cookie platform, now in its fifth year.

The Girl Scouts have faced controversy recently over ties to a palm oil industry that exploits child labor in Indonesia and Malaysia.

An Associated Press investigation found an “estimated tens of thousands of children often working alongside their parents in Indonesia and Malaysia, which supply 85% of the world’s most consumed vegetable oil.”

The AP found most earn little or no pay and are routinely exposed to toxic chemicals and other hazardous conditions.

The AP “used U.S. Customs records and the most recently published data from producers, traders and buyers to trace the fruits of their labor from the processing mills where palm kernels were crushed to the supply chains of many popular kids’ cereals, candies and ice creams sold by Nestle, Unilever, Kellogg’s, PepsiCo and many other leading food companies, including Ferrero — one of the two makers of Girl Scout cookies.”