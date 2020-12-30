Girl Scout cookie season starts New Year’s Day

We know 2020 has been pretty awful because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you need to hang in there a couple of days longer.
Not because it will be 2021, but because it will soon be Girl Scout cookie season.
“When you buy a box of delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you help power new, unique, and amazing experiences for every awesome G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) in your community who sells these purpose-filled treats,” the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta wrote on its website.
The new cookie this year is the Toast-Yay, but it’s available only in select areas. This toast-shaped cookie tastes like French toast and is stamped with the Girl Scouts’ signature trefoil on top.
You likely won’t have a Scout knocking on your door this season, but you can still satisfy your cookie craving.
Download the app: Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for your iOS or Android mobile device.
Order cookies online: Do you know a Girl Scout? Ask her if you can buy your cookies from her online site using the Digital Cookie platform, now in its fifth year.
The Girl Scouts have faced controversy recently over ties to a palm oil industry that exploits child labor in Indonesia and Malaysia.
An Associated Press investigation found an “estimated tens of thousands of children often working alongside their parents in Indonesia and Malaysia, which supply 85% of the world’s most consumed vegetable oil.”
The AP found most earn little or no pay and are routinely exposed to toxic chemicals and other hazardous conditions.
The AP “used U.S. Customs records and the most recently published data from producers, traders and buyers to trace the fruits of their labor from the processing mills where palm kernels were crushed to the supply chains of many popular kids’ cereals, candies and ice creams sold by Nestle, Unilever, Kellogg’s, PepsiCo and many other leading food companies, including Ferrero — one of the two makers of Girl Scout cookies.”