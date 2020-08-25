UPDATE: Girl dies after being thrown from pickup truck on Downtown Connector

Atlanta police identified the girl as Alene Ortez. The Georgia State Patrol said Ortez was thrown from a Ford Ranger when it flipped several times near the 17th Street exit on I-75/85 North, spokeswoman Franka Young said. A trooper who responded to the scene provided first aid until emergency services arrived.

The driver of the truck, Norman Ortez, was also seriously injured in the crash, according to the accident report.