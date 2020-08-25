UPDATE: Girl dies after being thrown from pickup truck on Downtown Connector

A girl has died after she was thrown from a pickup truck Monday night in a single-vehicle wreck on the Downtown Connector, according to authorities.
Atlanta police identified the girl as Alene Ortez. The Georgia State Patrol said Ortez was thrown from a Ford Ranger when it flipped several times near the 17th Street exit on I-75/85 North, spokeswoman Franka Young said. A trooper who responded to the scene provided first aid until emergency services arrived.
The driver of the truck, Norman Ortez, was also seriously injured in the crash, according to the accident report.
Both victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The girl later died from her injuries.
There were several other passengers in the truck who helped remove Norman Ortez before authorities arrived. They were also taken to Grady with non-life-threatening injuries, Young said.
Atlanta police could not provide additional details but are actively investigating the crash.
