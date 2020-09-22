‘Get in the car’: Marietta woman escapes alleged robbery attempt at Walmart

“He kept saying, ‘Get in the car,’” Arlyn said.

Standing next to her open driver’s-side door, she felt cornered between her car, the man and her shopping cart, Arlyn said. She told him that she needed to go to the passenger seat to get her purse, and when he moved to get in the driver’s seat, Arlyn took off running, according to her account.

She quickly ran into a couple who called 911, Arlyn said, and Marietta police officers responded within minutes. When she ran away, the man took her purse from the car and walked away from the scene, Arlyn said. She was able to see him in security footage that she viewed during the investigation.

According to Marietta police, Banks shed several items as he left the scene, including a hoodie, backpack and the gun. With help from the Canine Apex unit, security footage from area businesses and vigilant neighbors, police were able to form a perimeter and capture Banks less than two hours after the initial incident.

After the arrest, another business owner in the area called police to report that he found the gun used during the crime, according to the incident report.

McPhilamy said the arrest “serves as a great example of how expeditiously crimes can be solved when the police and community unite, and technology is embraced and utilized.”

He also credited Arlyn for the way she handled the situation.

“Her quick thinking and swift actions allowed her to get away safely,” McPhilamy said.

