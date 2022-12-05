German robotics firm plans Cherokee County HQ, expansion

Becker Robotic Equipment, which makes cabling and robotic machinery, will invest more than $30 million and create 137 new jobs at the facility in Canton, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Becker has its global headquarters in Dülmen, Germany, and currently has an office in Norcross.

“Last year alone, the automotive industry created more than 16,000 jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state, and we’ll continue to build on that momentum,” Kemp said in the news release, citing figures that include expected jobs from the future Rivian and Hyundai electric vehicle factories.