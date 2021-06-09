Georgia’s Flowers Foods buys assets of shuttered Vermont-based bakery

“We have no immediate plans to reopen the bakeries but will be assessing how they may fit our strategic network optimization efforts in the future,” he said.

The closing of the three locations eliminated about 500 jobs.

The deal was announced in court in Burlington on Monday during a hearing over who will cover the paid time off due Koffee Kup employees.

Flowers Foods said it would take care of the payouts.

A Canadian company, Mrs. Dunster’s, said last week it expected to buy Koffee Kup.