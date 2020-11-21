Georgians scrambling to help struggling veterans amid trying year

The suicide rate among veterans increased slightly in Georgia and across the nation between 2017 and 2018, the most recent year for which the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department has released data. In Georgia, the suicide rate per 100,000 veterans rose from 27.9 to 29.3 during those years.

Military leaders have cited many possible factors, including mental health problems, financial concerns, and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They have provided prevention training at military hospitals and clinics and are rushing to boost mental health care and financial counseling.

But some veterans say those efforts are not enough. That is where Lindenmayer comes in. The New York native grew up in a military family and learned a lot helping his late father, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, file a medical claim with the VA about his father’s exposure to asbestos.

Veterans Roger Mckelson (right) and Josh Lear (left) volunteer with the Cherokee County Homeless Veteran Program to build a handicap ramp at the future home of a disabled veteran on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Canton, Georgia. The program is run by Army veteran John Lindenmayer, and is a part of a nationwide patchwork of volunteer veterans helping other veterans in need. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Lindenmayer now helps other veterans file medical claims. Unafraid of ruffling feathers, he pushes the VA to help them, sometimes looping in congressional staffers and adding sharp criticism of the federal agency in his emails.

Meanwhile, Lindenmayer’s American Legion post has teamed up with Give an Hour, a nonprofit organization that provides free mental health services to veterans and their families. To offer a free fly-fishing program for disabled and elderly veterans, he and other local volunteers have joined forces with the Cohutta Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Robert Bills, 31, a veteran soldier from Dawsonville who suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder from his time serving in Iraq in 2009 and 2010, has struggled with homelessness. Lindenmayer helped him pay his rent and found him a donated car.

Air Force veteran Mike Satterly volunteers with the Cherokee County Homeless Veteran Program to build a handicap ramp at the future home of a disabled veteran on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Canton, Georgia. The program is run by Army veteran John Lindenmayer, and is a part of a nationwide patchwork of volunteer veterans helping other veterans in need. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

“Jim is like an angel,” Bills said while taking a break from helping Lindenmayer build a wheelchair ramp for a fellow disabled veteran in Canton.

Donna Bell, 62, an Air Force veteran from Murphy, North Carolina, who has been diagnosed with complex PTSD, said Lindenmayer listened to her without judging her.

“He said, ‘You just don’t worry about me, Donna,’” she recalled. “‘You have got every right to feel the way you feel.’ And he just let me go. He let me go and tell him what happened to me. So that is why he is my hero.”

Marine veteran Josh Lear volunteers with the Cherokee County Homeless Veteran Program to build a handicap ramp at the future home of a disabled veteran on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Canton, Georgia. The program is run by Army veteran John Lindemayer, and is a part of a nationwide patchwork of volunteer veterans helping other veterans in need. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Lindenmayer has collaborated with Amy Stevens, 67, of Marietta, a veteran Navy officer who created a Facebook networking group for fellow female veterans. Called GA Military Women, the group now has more than 4,000 members, many of whom gather for meals, go on walks and see performances together. Such relationships, Stevens said, are key to preventing suicide.

“We provide friendships,” said Stevens, a licensed professional counselor. “It doesn’t matter what your service was. If you raised your hand and joined the military as a female who lives in Georgia, we would like you to join us.”

Demetria Winters, 53, an Army veteran from Jonesboro, and Nikia Eason, 42, a Navy veteran from Sylvania, both battle depression. They appreciate the camaraderie and support they have gotten from GA Military Women, especially this year.

The future home of a disabled veteran that volunteers with the Cherokee County Homeless Veteran Program build handicap ramps for on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Canton, Georgia. The program is run by Army veteran Jim Lindenmayer and is a part of a nationwide patchwork of volunteer veterans helping other veterans in need. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

“It really is a support group,” said Winters, a nurse. “Sometimes you need people who understand where you are coming from in order to feel validated.”

Eason, who suffers from PTSD, once went on a riverboat cruise in Savannah with other members of the group.

“We all served. We are veterans. No one judges anybody,” said Eason, an author and Baptist church minister. “We laughed. We bonded. We joked. We teased. And it felt good because I was around other people who relate to me.”