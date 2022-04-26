Georgians play key roles in hearing on poor military housing

Ossoff visited Fort Gordon, near Augusta, after his election and said he grew concerned about housing conditions after he talked to military families.

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations staff began looking into recent complaints alleging continuing bad behavior by Balfour Beatty. They “uncovered management failures at Balfour where executives and managers — from on-site supervisors and managers at individual military bases to several of Balfour’s senior executives — did not appear to prioritize health and safety concerns or take steps to investigate or correct inaccurate work order data despite Balfour’s having been under active DOJ investigation for similar types of previous behavior,” the committee’s report says.

The company continues to put the health and safety of military families at risk, the report says.

Ossoff is not the first Georgian to chair the important Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Former Georgia senator Sam Nunn also chaired it during his tenure.