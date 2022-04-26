Georgians play key roles in hearing on poor military housing

The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chaired by Georgia’s Sen. Jon Ossoff will hold a hearing this morning on allegations of continuing violations by a military contractor fined $65 million last year for fraud connected to widespread failure to maintain military housing.
Poor maintenance by Balfour Beatty Communities from 2013 to 2019 left military families, including those at Georgia’s Fort Gordon, not only in substandard housing, but with health problems from issues such as mold and pests, according to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.
Balfour Beatty pleaded guilty to fraud last December in federal court for lying about repairs while pocketing millions of dollars in performance bonuses.
Capt. Samuel Choe, a former resident in Balfour Beatty housing in Fort Gordon will be testifying today, along with other military members and two executives from Balfour Beatty Communities.
Balfour Beatty declined to comment before the hearing.
Ossoff visited Fort Gordon, near Augusta, after his election and said he grew concerned about housing conditions after he talked to military families.
The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations staff began looking into recent complaints alleging continuing bad behavior by Balfour Beatty. They “uncovered management failures at Balfour where executives and managers — from on-site supervisors and managers at individual military bases to several of Balfour’s senior executives — did not appear to prioritize health and safety concerns or take steps to investigate or correct inaccurate work order data despite Balfour’s having been under active DOJ investigation for similar types of previous behavior,” the committee’s report says.
The company continues to put the health and safety of military families at risk, the report says.
Ossoff is not the first Georgian to chair the important Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Former Georgia senator Sam Nunn also chaired it during his tenure.