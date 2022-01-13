Georgian among 11 charged with sedition in new Jan. 6 indictment

The indictment, which also includes Oath Keepers founder and Texas resident Stewart Rhodes, alleges the defendants conspired “to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power,” a plot Justice officials say “included multiple ways to deploy force.” All of the defendants, except Rhodes, had been indicted on other charges before Thursday.

The new indictment is a significant step for a Justice Department that has been criticized for not charging any of the more than 725 people arrested in the investigation with attempting to thwart the transfer of presidential power. Investigators had instead charged defendants with more ordinary crimes, like assaulting police officers or entering a restricted area.