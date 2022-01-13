Georgian among 11 charged with sedition in new Jan. 6 indictment

Eleven purported members of the far-right Oath Keepers, including a south Georgia man, have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot under a new indictment released by the U.S. Department of Justice Thursday.
The indictment, which also includes Oath Keepers founder and Texas resident Stewart Rhodes, alleges the defendants conspired “to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power,” a plot Justice officials say “included multiple ways to deploy force.” All of the defendants, except Rhodes, had been indicted on other charges before Thursday.
The new indictment is a significant step for a Justice Department that has been criticized for not charging any of the more than 725 people arrested in the investigation with attempting to thwart the transfer of presidential power. Investigators had instead charged defendants with more ordinary crimes, like assaulting police officers or entering a restricted area.
The charge of seditious conspiracy specifically says the defendants conspired to overthrow the government, “prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States,” or “seize, take or possess any property of the United States.”
Included among the indicted co-conspirators is 43-year-old Brian Ulrich of Guyton, a city with a population of about 2,100 northwest of Savannah in Effingham County. Ulrich was arrested last August as part of the Oath Keepers investigation, one of the largest and most complex cases in the sweeping Jan. 6 investigation.
Credit: Effingham County Sheriff's Office
“They coordinated travel across the country to enter Washington, D.C., equipped themselves with a variety of weapons, donned combat and tactical gear, and were prepared to answer Rhodes’s call to take up arms at Rhodes’s direction,” the indictment charges.
Prosecutors claim the defendants, including Ulrich, took part in planning meetings in December on Signal, an app that allows people to chat in encrypted channels. It was in these chats, the defendants allegedly discussed bringing firearms to the D.C. area.
“I will be the guy running around with the budget AR,” Ulrich wrote, according to the indictment, referring to an assault-style rifle.
The indictment also says some members of the alleged conspiracy waited with firearms outside the city for a call to enter as a “quick reaction force” to stop the counting of electoral ballots and prevent Joe Biden from becoming president.
