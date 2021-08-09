Oath Keepers conspiracy to storm Capitol now includes a Georgia suspect

A Georgia man faces conspiracy and other charges related to his alleged involvement in planning and taking part in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Brian Ulrich, 43, of Guyton, was arrested Monday in Savannah and has been accused of taking part in planning meetings with members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia, prior to the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. Ulrich took part in an encrypted Signal chat with other members of the Oath Keepers and discussed bringing firearms to the D.C. area, according to an updated indictment unsealed Monday.
“I will be the guy running around with the budget AR,” he wrote, according to the indictment, referring to an assault-style rifle.
Ulrich also reportedly told his alleged co-conspirators that he intended to bring a backpack full of ammunition.
“The more patriots the merrier ‘gonna be wild,’” he wrote, according to the indictment, parroting former President Donald Trump who earlier had tweeted that the rally scheduled for Jan. 6 “will be wild.”
The Oath Keepers indictment, which now includes 18 defendants, is perhaps the highest profile part of the expansive investigation into the Capitol attack because of its revelations on the alleged planning and military tactics used. Defendants are accused of approaching the Capitol in a military-styled “stack” formation and stationing members and weapons in Virginia as part of a “quick reaction force” in case they were needed.
According to the new indictment, while some Oath Keepers advanced on the Capitol in formation, Ulrich allegedly drove others from the rally to the Capitol in a golf cart “at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles.” He also is accused of entering the Capitol from the east side, although the indictment alleges he stayed inside the Capitol for less than 15 minutes.
The Oath Keepers, who wore tactical gear with patches embroidered with the group’s name, were among the more visible extremist groups on Jan. 6. Many members are former military veterans or first responders. The name refers to the oath taken by them to defend the Constitution. The group is extremely suspicious of the federal government and espouses a nativist and anti-Islamic ideology.
Available records for Ulrich, who did not return emails or calls seeking comment, do not show that he is a veteran or a first responder.
The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Ulrich also is charged with obstructing an official proceeding, which also carries the potential for years in prison, and entering a restricted building. He joins 13 other people with Georgia ties who have been charged with various crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies, including assaulting police.
Georgians charged in Jan. 6 attack
Here’s a look at the Georgia residents arrested for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, their ages and cities. None of the cases have been adjudicated yet.
William McCall Calhoun, 57, Americus
Kevin Douglas Creek, 46, Johns Creek
Bruno Joseph Cua, 19, Milton
Michael Shane Daughtry, 58, Newton
Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 57, Woodstock
Nolan Harold Kidd, 21, Crawford
Jonathan Davis Laurens, 38, Duluth
Savannah Danielle McDonald, 20, Elberton
Grover Cleveland Meredith, 53, Hiawassee
Verden Andrew Nalley, 49, Buford
Glen Mitchell Simon, 30, Jefferson
Benjamin Harry Torre, 22, Dawsonville
Jack Wade Whitton, 30, Locust Grove
Brian Scott Ulrich, 43, Guyton