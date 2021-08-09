Oath Keepers conspiracy to storm Capitol now includes a Georgia suspect

The Oath Keepers indictment, which now includes 18 defendants, is perhaps the highest profile part of the expansive investigation into the Capitol attack because of its revelations on the alleged planning and military tactics used. Defendants are accused of approaching the Capitol in a military-styled “stack” formation and stationing members and weapons in Virginia as part of a “quick reaction force” in case they were needed.

According to the new indictment, while some Oath Keepers advanced on the Capitol in formation, Ulrich allegedly drove others from the rally to the Capitol in a golf cart “at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles.” He also is accused of entering the Capitol from the east side, although the indictment alleges he stayed inside the Capitol for less than 15 minutes.

The Oath Keepers, who wore tactical gear with patches embroidered with the group’s name, were among the more visible extremist groups on Jan. 6. Many members are former military veterans or first responders. The name refers to the oath taken by them to defend the Constitution. The group is extremely suspicious of the federal government and espouses a nativist and anti-Islamic ideology.

Available records for Ulrich, who did not return emails or calls seeking comment, do not show that he is a veteran or a first responder.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Ulrich also is charged with obstructing an official proceeding, which also carries the potential for years in prison, and entering a restricted building. He joins 13 other people with Georgia ties who have been charged with various crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies, including assaulting police.

