Georgia woman still in hospital after being severely burned in house fire

A 53-year-old woman remains hospitalized more than a week after suffering second- and third-degree burns to over 80% of her body in a house fire in Dawson County.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is still there, according to Austin Gibbons, spokesman for Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Fire services were sent to 11 Ridge Road about noon Sept. 25 and found flames engulfing 80% of the structure.
“Personnel made an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to bring it under control,” according to a news release from Dawson County Emergency Services.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Dawson County spokeswoman Laura Fulcher.
Just three days earlier, another fire in the northeast Georgia mountains badly burned several people. A couple, who lived in a camper, turned on the gas to ignite their kitchen stove and an explosion took place due to a disconnected propane gas line, authorities said.
Three neighbors attempted to rescue the couple from the fire and suffered minor burns, according to a news release.
The woman suffered burns to 90% of her body and her husband also was severely burned. The woman later died in the hospital.