Neighbors rescue couple from camper explosion, but woman dies from injuries

“If it was not for the bravery of these neighbors, both the husband and the wife may not have survived Tuesday’s explosion,” King said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental since a preliminary investigation concluded that the propane gas company followed all proper procedures and was not at fault.

The identities of the couple and the neighbors are not being released by officials due to an ongoing investigation.

It marks the 61st fire fatality in Georgia this year, King said.