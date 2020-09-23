Neighbors rescue couple from camper explosion, but woman dies from injuries

After an explosion in a northeast Georgia couple’s home, several of their neighbors quickly came to the rescue in an attempt to save them from the fire.
But despite their heroic efforts, the woman died overnight in an Atlanta hospital from severe burns.
“Because of the explosion, the wife received burns on over 90% of her body, and the husband also received very severe burns,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a news release. “Both were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, the wife died overnight.”
The fire occurred about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Vista Circle in Blairsville. The couple, who lived in a camper, turned on the gas to ignite their kitchen stove and an explosion took place due to a disconnected propane gas line, authorities said.
Three neighbors attempted to rescue the couple from the fire and suffered minor burns, according to the release. One neighbor, who was able to pull the wife from the fire, was also flown to Grady. The other two neighbors received treatment at a local hospital.
“If it was not for the bravery of these neighbors, both the husband and the wife may not have survived Tuesday’s explosion,” King said.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental since a preliminary investigation concluded that the propane gas company followed all proper procedures and was not at fault.
The identities of the couple and the neighbors are not being released by officials due to an ongoing investigation.
It marks the 61st fire fatality in Georgia this year, King said.