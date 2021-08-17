Georgia teen charged after Navy vet mom found shot to death in home

Warner Robins police said a person who is believed to be the suspect called 911 to report the shooting, and that officers apprehended the boy a short time later in the 300 block of Old Perry Road, less than a mile away.

Police have not indicated a motive for the shooting nor any other circumstances that may have played a role. No details were provided about the weapon that was used or how it wound up in the wrong hands.

Bowers’ Facebook page says she was from New York City and that she moved to Bonaire in March last year. She got engaged on Christmas Day 2019. She was a former builder petty officer 2nd class in the U.S. Navy. The page also says she had been studying psychology at Roanoke College in Virginia.

An investigation continues.