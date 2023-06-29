News

Georgia Tech updates policies about allowable gatherings, expression

By
34 minutes ago

Georgia Tech this week updated its regulations around what type of gatherings and expression are allowed on its campus.

The updated regulations now specifically prohibit the construction of temporary shelters — like the encampments going up at colleges and universities around the U.S. to protest the Israel-Hamas war — without prior written approval.

“In light of recent events around the country, Georgia Tech reviewed policies and procedures to ensure that expectations of behavior are clear,” said spokesperson W. Blair Meeks in an emailed statement. “The safety and wellbeing of our campus community is essential to the effective delivery of our educational and research mission and to protecting everyone’s freedom of expression and the open exchange of ideas and opinions.”

Large signs like banners are also not allowed to be affixed to any “permanent structure,” including buildings and trees, without prior approval, according to the update.

The Midtown Atlanta school created the “Interim Campus Use Procedures for Unrestricted Outdoor Areas” in June 2023. The rules, including this week’s updates, will be permanent procedures effective in August.

