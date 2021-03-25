Georgia Tech professor faces multiple federal fraud charges

“The United States welcomes academics and researchers from across the globe,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. “But we cannot allow anyone to exploit our benevolence. That’s what these defendants are accused of doing and now they will be judged.”

“Schemes like this not only steal invaluable opportunities from legitimate, hard-working students it also allows scammers to come to the United States and profit from their misdeeds,” Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger said.

The announcement did not specify how many people were able to come to the U.S. on fraudulent visas, or what might happen to those who did.

“The defendants allegedly abused the visa program and deceived Georgia Tech to bring researchers into the United States,” Erskine said. “The charges presented are the first step toward holding them accountable.”

