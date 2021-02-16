Georgia educator wins cash on Monday night episode of ‘Jeopardy!’

On a whim, Augusta educator Karen Ellestad took a series of online tests to challenge her knowledge of history, science and more for a chance to compete on America’s favorite quiz show.
She said she had low expectations of taking the final digital test that would place her on the show, but she ultimately aced it, beating out more than 300,000 people to make an appearance on the Feb. 15 episode of “Jeopardy!”
The Kentucky native, who serves as a chaplain and chair of religious life at Episcopal Day School, took part in online and phone quizzes to beat out the competition, she told the Augusta Chronicle. She said she got the call in December to appear on the show, which is now hosted by Ken Jennings, the winningest “Jeopardy!” champion.
“The lead-up to it was very scary because it’s just very intimidating. Once you are up there, it really flies by, it’s like over in an instant,” she said. “It becomes easy the further along in the game you get, but you just kind of forget you are going to be on national television and you just play the game.”
Watching the show since high school gave Ellestad some intel on the show, but it could not completely guarantee a win. The educator came in second during Monday night’s show, and she won $2,000.
In addition to the cash prize, Ellestad said she was most excited to meet Jennings, she told the publication. The former youth minister said she hopes others will take a chance to compete on the show as she did.
To take a stab at the online “Jeopardy!” test, visit the show’s website.