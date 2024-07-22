Georgia State University programs get students engaged in school

“Our pre-orientation is a mini-course online,” Sanseviro said. “It’s customized based on who you are: a transfer student, a graduate student and so on. It covers things like crafting your college journey, financial aid and what you can do from Day One to get engaged.”

Once students finish that component, they sign up for in-person orientations offered every week throughout the summer. The combination has successfully grabbed students’ interest, Sanseviro said.

“It’s connecting students to others with similar pathways or peers with the same types of profiles, so students are immediately forming a support network,” he said.

Students also receive messages throughout the summer of programs and activities that might appeal to them. Sanseviro and his team can pull data from student applications about what clubs and organizations they joined in high school and make suggestions. Once school begins, students can mark their engagement progress on a cellphone app that gives officials a sense of how well they’re doing both in and out of the classroom.

“We can see how much time they’ve spent on the academic platform as well as their living patterns — when they’ve been to the dining halls or the rec center,” he said. “Tracking this data helps us see if a student is struggling. For instance, if they don’t attend anything the first semester, we’ll know, and we also know those students are more likely to drop out, while students who are engaged tend to keep their GPAs above a 3.0.”

GSU has also teamed with parents to get kids involved. “Every morning, a blast goes out with highlights of the week, success tips, how to stay engaged,” he said. “It also gets posted to the families, so it gives a way for mom to say, ‘Hey, there’s a cool study group on Wednesday or a concert on Thursday.’”

Since GSU began tracking this data in 2018, Sanseviro said the engagement levels have increased significantly.

“The first couple years, we were lucky to reach 5,000 or 6,000 students, but this last year, we hit 24,000,” he said. “We’ve seen great success with this. I’ve talked to colleagues around the country, and I don’t think anyone else is doing it as we are.”

Information about Georgia State is online at gsu.edu.

SEND U.S. YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to graduate school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.