Georgia State police chief resigns following 2nd DUI arrest

Joe Spillane resigned last week, a Georgia State spokeswoman confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Assistant Chief Anthony Coleman was named interim police chief, she said.

Spillane was arrested Nov. 27 on a count of driving under the influence, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The details of the incident that led to his arrest are not clear. He was booked into the Fayette jail and released on bond the same day, a spokeswoman confirmed.