Georgia State police chief resigns following 2nd DUI arrest

The chief of Georgia State University’s police department has resigned after being arrested on DUI charges for the second time during his tenure, officials said.
Joe Spillane resigned last week, a Georgia State spokeswoman confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Assistant Chief Anthony Coleman was named interim police chief, she said.
Spillane was arrested Nov. 27 on a count of driving under the influence, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The details of the incident that led to his arrest are not clear. He was booked into the Fayette jail and released on bond the same day, a spokeswoman confirmed.
The resignation comes three years after the university placed Spillane on unpaid administrative leave for another DUI arrest. Spillane was pulled over along Ga. 85 in Fayetteville on June 18, 2017, and arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and failure to maintain lane, the AJC previously reported.
In that incident, Spillane told Fayetteville officers he’d just come from a tavern and had two beers. He insisted he wasn’t intoxicated, according to body camera footage of the arrest obtained by Channel 2 Action News. A woman identified as Spillane’s wife was heard in the background begging the police chief not to take a field sobriety exam, which ended with Spillane’s arrest.
Georgia State conducted an investigation following the incident and later informed Spillane that he could return to the university. He reassumed his position after a 20-day suspension, the AJC previously reported.
“My expectation is that you will uphold the responsibility of your position and that any future incident or action reflecting negatively on your position or the university could result in your dismissal,” Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Jerry Rackliffe wrote days after the 2017 arrest.