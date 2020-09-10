Georgia soldier charged with possession of stolen explosives, drugs

Sgt. Jesse Gray Phillips, 23, of Dawsonville, was arrested Sept. 3 during a traffic stop and charged with possessing explosives and multiple counts related to prescription drugs, the Dawson County News first reported. After finding military-issue smoke grenades in Phillips' car, investigators searched his house and discovered the additional explosives and drugs, officials said.

According to warrants obtained by AJC.com, Phillips was in possession of 15 “simulator projectile ground burst M115” destructive explosive devices, as well as four igniter time blasting fuses and three military-issue smoke grenades. He was also charged with possession of pills believed to be Hydrocodone, a schedule II controlled substance, and packages of Clomiphene and Tamoxifen, both considered dangerous drugs.