In WalletHub's annual analysis of the best and worst states for women's equality, Georgia finished No. 49 out of 50.The Peach State ranked No. 46 for workplace environment.We fared a bit better for education and health, finishing at No. 44.Of the three dimensions in WalletHub's analysis, Georgia scored the best for political empowerment, ranking No. 38.Georgia had the second largest gap between men and women when looking at minimum wage workers