Georgia school closes temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreak

Harmony Elementary in Pickens County will close its doors through Oct. 26 after two positive cases were reported at the school, according to a letter sent to parents. The letter also states that 18.5% of the staff had already been placed in isolation or quarantine due to contact with those two individuals.

The Harmony students will be sent home with devices to assist them with online learning. The itsLearning program had been demonstrated to students since classes started in August. The school district employs about 300 staff and faculty and more than 4,000 students attend the four elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.