Wilderness areas enjoy the nation’s highest levels of protection

In leading the effort to pass the law, the Wilderness Society said the Act’s purpose was to preserve and protect forever natural ecosystems and wild areas where only minimal human intrusion is allowed. As such, wilderness areas provide opportunities for solitude that uplift the human spirit as well as provide sanctuaries for wildlife.

In wilderness areas, no power equipment is allowed: no cars, ATVs, chain saws or bulldozers. Roads, development, logging and mining are banned. Only primitive recreation and camping are permitted.

“A wilderness, in contrast with those areas where man and his own works dominate the landscape, is hereby recognized as an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain,” said the Act.

Wilderness areas lie within national forests, national parks and national wildlife refuges. Ten of Georgia’s 14 wilderness areas are in the rugged Chattahoochee National Forest: Blood Mountain (7,800 acres); Brasstown (12,896); Cohutta (36,977); Ellicott Rock (2,021); Mark Trail (16,400); Raven Cliffs (9,115); Rich Mountain (9,476); Southern Nantahala (11,770); Tray Mountain (9,702); and Big Frog (89).

Four others are in the state’s southern half: Okefenokee (353,981); Cumberland Island (9,886); Wolf Island (5,126); and Blackbeard Island (3,000).

