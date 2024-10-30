Breaking: Whoever wins Georgia, Raffensperger says he will uphold the result
Georgia News
Georgia News

Wild creatures hoard food to get them through the winter

The red-headed woodpecker is one of a few bird species -- and the only woodpecker species -- in Georgia that stores food for later retrieval in the winter when food becomes scarce. (Photo: Charles Seabrook)

Charles Seabrook

Charles Seabrook

The red-headed woodpecker is one of a few bird species -- and the only woodpecker species -- in Georgia that stores food for later retrieval in the winter when food becomes scarce. (Photo: Charles Seabrook) (Charles Seabrook)
By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC
17 minutes ago

This is the time of year for hoarding, when squirrels, chipmunks and some bird species are busily storing seeds, nuts, acorns — even insects — for retrieval when food becomes scarce in deep winter.

Carolina chickadees, titmice, nuthatches, red-headed woodpeckers, blue jays and crows are among the few Georgia birds that store, or “cache,” food for winter.

Whether bird or mammal, the hoarders may store incredible amounts of food each autumn. In a half hour, a single gray squirrel may bury as many as 25 nuts — and 10,000 during the entire year — to eat during winter. Some studies show that just one chickadee may store up to 1,000 seeds — especially sunflower seeds — a day, or 80,000 a season.

The hoarders have different storage techniques. Chipmunks may deposit as much as eight pounds of nuts and seeds in their underground dens — a behavior known as “larder hoarding.” Squirrels, on the other hand, are “scatter hoarders” because they bury nuts in hundreds of separate holes an inch or more deep in the ground. Blue jays may bury nuts and acorns as far as a mile away from where they found the foods.

Chickadees, titmice and nuthatches store seeds in bark crevices, tree crotches, knotholes and gutters or under shingles and other places.

Red-headed woodpeckers, Georgia’s only woodpecker species that stores food, hide seeds in cracks in wood, under bark, in fenceposts and other places — and cover the caches with wood or bark. Amazingly, red-heads also regularly store grasshoppers alive, wedging the insects into crevices so tightly that they can’t escape.

Most of the hoarders have keen memories and other methods, such as spatial and visual cues, to find their hidden caches — at least most of the time. It is beneficial, however, that squirrels and blue jays sometimes forget where they bury food: A buried acorn that is forgotten, for instance, may sprout and become a beautiful oak tree.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Southern Taurid meteor shower will peak at about 15 meteors per hour on Monday night — in the east after dark until dawn. The moon is in its new phase and will “grow” into first quarter next week. Mercury and Venus are low in the west at dusk. Mars rises in the east at about midnight. Jupiter rises in the east just after dark. At the same time, Saturn is in the south.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Red-cockaded woodpeckers' recovery in southeast leads to status change from endangered to...
Placeholder Image

AP

Grand Teton grizzly bear No. 399 that delighted visitors for decades is killed by vehicle...
Placeholder Image

AP

A cub of famous Wyoming grizzly No. 399 has been unseen since his mom's death but odds...
Placeholder Image

Exotic reptiles, lemur removed from Clayton home in animal trade bust
The Latest
Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America4m ago
4 teams unbeaten in ACC will soon be three (at most) when No. 20 SMU plays No. 18...1h ago
Widow fears worst as authorities try to ID bodies at Georgia funeral home
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB