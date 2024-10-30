Wild creatures hoard food to get them through the winter

The hoarders have different storage techniques. Chipmunks may deposit as much as eight pounds of nuts and seeds in their underground dens — a behavior known as “larder hoarding.” Squirrels, on the other hand, are “scatter hoarders” because they bury nuts in hundreds of separate holes an inch or more deep in the ground. Blue jays may bury nuts and acorns as far as a mile away from where they found the foods.

Chickadees, titmice and nuthatches store seeds in bark crevices, tree crotches, knotholes and gutters or under shingles and other places.

Red-headed woodpeckers, Georgia’s only woodpecker species that stores food, hide seeds in cracks in wood, under bark, in fenceposts and other places — and cover the caches with wood or bark. Amazingly, red-heads also regularly store grasshoppers alive, wedging the insects into crevices so tightly that they can’t escape.

Most of the hoarders have keen memories and other methods, such as spatial and visual cues, to find their hidden caches — at least most of the time. It is beneficial, however, that squirrels and blue jays sometimes forget where they bury food: A buried acorn that is forgotten, for instance, may sprout and become a beautiful oak tree.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Southern Taurid meteor shower will peak at about 15 meteors per hour on Monday night — in the east after dark until dawn. The moon is in its new phase and will “grow” into first quarter next week. Mercury and Venus are low in the west at dusk. Mars rises in the east at about midnight. Jupiter rises in the east just after dark. At the same time, Saturn is in the south.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.