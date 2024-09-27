What’s the difference between hawks and falcons?

Georgia’s hawk species include red-shouldered, red-tailed, broad-winged, Cooper’s and sharp-shinned hawks. A sixth hawk species, the Northern harrier, is a winter-only resident that is arriving now from summer nesting grounds up north. The harrier may be the easiest hawk to identify because it flies so close to the ground for prey.

The other five species also may be more common in winter because many of the northern-nesting birds migrate to Georgia for the season and mix with year-round residents. Broad-winged hawks, on the other hand, are less abundant during winter because most of them fly to Latin America for the season.

Georgia’s falcon species are the peregrine falcon, American kestrel and merlin. They are most common in the state during fall and winter. The falcons — and hawks as well — may be spied now migrating through the state. (The Southeastern kestrel, a subspecies of the American kestrel, is a permanent resident in Georgia.)

Bird Watchers Digest magazine says “the largest numbers (of migrating raptors) are along the coast, where from the second half of September into October a bird watcher can see several hawk species and all three Georgia falcons in one day.”

Other good places to see migrating hawks are from high places in northwest Georgia.

