Georgia News

UGA announces sanctions for student protesters

Pro-Palestinian protesters on the UGA campus in Athens on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Pro-Palestinian protesters on the UGA campus in Athens on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Six University of Georgia students, who were barred from campus following a protest over the Israel-Hamas war, will remain suspended through fall semester, the university’s Office of Student Conduct announced this week.

The decision was made after a disciplinary hearing last week that went on for more than 13 hours. The students also will remain on probation for the rest of their academic career at UGA. They can appeal the ruling.

“The University will continue to enforce our policies to protect the free expression rights of all members of our community while recognizing that such activities must comply with applicable laws and policies,” university spokesperson Greg Trevor said in a statement.

Campus police arrested 16 protesters, including at least nine UGA students, on April 29 after they set up an encampment not far from the office of university president Jere Morehead. UGA suspended the students hours later, while some were still in jail.

The six students requested a joint formal hearing before the student-led University Judiciary. A panel made up of two UGA students and one faculty member reviewed the evidence, heard testimony and issued the decision.

About the Author

Follow Fletcher Page on twitter

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fate of suspended UGA students in air three months after Gaza protests
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia State University says it treated Trump’s rally the same as Harris’ campaign event
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

For college students arrested protesting the war in Gaza, the fallout was only beginning
Placeholder Image

Credit: Merrill Hart

Donald Trump takes aim at Georgia State University for empty seats at rally
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tyreek Hill catches long touchdown pass in Dolphins-Falcons joint practice2h ago
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
The Olympics are over and Shane Lowry wants to make a big push for his best chance in the...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs2h ago
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz