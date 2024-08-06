UGA announces sanctions for student protesters

ATHENS — Six University of Georgia students, who were barred from campus following a protest over the Israel-Hamas war, will remain suspended through fall semester, the university’s Office of Student Conduct announced this week.

The decision was made after a disciplinary hearing last week that went on for more than 13 hours. The students also will remain on probation for the rest of their academic career at UGA. They can appeal the ruling.

“The University will continue to enforce our policies to protect the free expression rights of all members of our community while recognizing that such activities must comply with applicable laws and policies,” university spokesperson Greg Trevor said in a statement.