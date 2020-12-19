Tybee Island may decide in 2021 to ban alcohol outdoors

The city council on Tybee Island began weighing an open container ban in October and asked a task force to study the issue. The group will make its final recommendation in January, City Manager Shawn Gillen told WTOC out of Savannah, Georgia.

Officials began looking at banning drinking on the streets after noticing an increase in recent years of police dealing with more unruly people impaired by alcohol. Part of the solution will be putting more police on the streets.