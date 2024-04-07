Georgia News

Total solar eclipse basics: Where is the path of totality, and what partial view can I expect in Georgia?

This image from the NASA Eclipse Explorer website shows the path of the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse over North America. An estimated 44 million people live inside the 110-mile-wide (180-kilometer-wide) path of totality stretching from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland. (NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

By AJC Staff and AP
2 minutes ago

Weather permitting, tens of millions who live along a narrow stretch from Mexico’s Pacific coast to eastern Canada can just look skyward Monday to glimpse the total solar eclipse, as day turns to twilight when the moon blots out the sun.

The 110-miles path of the total solar eclipse will start in northern Mexico, cross 13 U.S. states and finish in eastern Canada. Anyone within 200 miles of the path will likely experience the total eclipse. Outside that distance, and you’re stuck with a partial solar eclipse.

