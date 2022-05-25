Thompson leads GOP, Dems angle for runoff in labor commissioner race

Commissioner Mark Butler, who has held the post for three terms, announced in late winter that for personal reasons he would not run for re-election. Since then, the Republican has been the target of harsh criticism from the leading candidates of both parties who are vying to replace him.

Republican Thompson, a member of the Georgia State Senate representing District 14, argued that Butler’s handling of jobless claims during the pandemic had badly tarnished the reputation of the department. About 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thompson had more than 60% of the vote, easily enough to avoid a run-off if that share holds up.

Butler had endorsed Mike Coan, who has been his deputy commissioner for several months. In the early going, Coan was in second place with slightly less than one-third of the vote.

The candidates have been competing for an office that had been historically uncontroversial — until the pandemic triggered a tidal wave of unemployment claims. The department’s handling of that crisis — and the vast new programs the federal government created — triggered complaints about long waits for payments, protests, an unflattering audit and a few lawsuits.

Even with jobless claims back to pre-pandemic levels, many worker cases are taking months for resolution.

In normal times, the Department of Labor handles jobless claims, judging whether the worker’s claim is valid under the law and — if it’s valid — how much the worker will receive in benefits. The department also lists tens of thousands of job openings and runs 41 “career centers” around the state where jobseekers can get help in their search.