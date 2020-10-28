The right to trial by jury

Declaration of Independence
The King of Great Britain has combined with others and given his assent “for depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of trial by jury.”
The U.S. Constitution (Article III)
“The trial of all crimes, except in cases of impeachment; shall be by jury; and such trial shall be held in the state where the said crimes shall have been committed.”
Bill of Rights (Sixth Amendment)
“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed.”